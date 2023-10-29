Sunday, October 29, 2023
Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
LAHHORE   -  Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad has said that efforts being made to make the livestock sector a model one. A delegation of Dairy Farms Association met the minister here on Saturday. Ibrahim Murad said that Saudi Arabia, China and other countries were ready to make investment in Agriculture and livestock sectors.He said that organizing farms management system and tagging of animals were essential for attracting foreign investment.He said that special attention was being paid on vaccination of animals to ensure farming on scientific basis. The minister said the livestock would be made disease-free department to encourage foreign investment. Animal census would help in increasing export of dairy, he added.

