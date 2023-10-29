Estate Restoration: Swabi body threatens to cultivate banned crop

Swabi - The newly-formed Swabi Action Committee (SAC), advocating for the district’s rights, declared on Saturday their intention to cultivate the banned poppy crop throughout the district if the government fails to restore the Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate (GAIE) to its original status.

The SAC has initiated an awareness campaign within the district, visiting villages to explain how the prosperity of Gadoon Estate was eroded by industrialists from other provinces. They emphasised that GAIE was established during the tenure of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1988.

Masood Jabar, the former provincial deputy general secretary of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), expressed that the people of the district, especially those from the Gadoon Amazai area, have lost their alternative livelihoods. He attributed this loss to successive governments.

SAC President Nadeem Shah emphasised that since tobacco is cultivated in KP, the province should have the same rights over it as Punjab has over cotton and wheat.

Salim Khan, a member of SAC’s core vigilance committee and former provincial general secretary of the Awami National Party, clarified, “Gadoon Estate wasn’t a gift; it was created to provide an alternative livelihood, and, in return, former poppy growers abandoned its cultivation.”