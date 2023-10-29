‘Extraordinary’ museum of censored art opens in Spain

BARCELONA - A crucified Ronald McDonald clown, prayer mats adorned with stilettos and sketches by former Guantanamo prisoners take pride of place at a new museum in Spain devoted to previously censored art. The private Museum of Forbidden Art, which opened to the public in Barcelona on Saturday, features 42 works from around the world that have been denounced, attacked or removed from exhibition. Works by artists such as Spanish master Francisco de Goya, US cultural icon Andy Warhol and Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei are spread over two floors