Sunday, October 29, 2023
Fazl reaches Quetta to address Tofan Al-Aqsa procession

APP
October 29, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Quetta on a three-day visit, JUI office bearers said on Saturday. Former MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari and JUI Digital Media Chief Engineer, Ziaur Rehman are prominent among others who accompanied the JUI chief.

JUI Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wasey, Syed Mahmood Shah and other leaders received the senior leadership at Quetta Airport. Maulana Fazlur Rahman will address the Tofan Al-Aqsa gathering at Quetta Ayub Stadium Sunday (today).

APP

