Five more matches decided in 7th PSC Cricket League  

LAHORE - Five more matches were decided in the 7th Premier Super Corporate Cricket League. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, FBR team defeated AGP team. AGP scored 114 runs in 20 overs, which FBR achieved in the 12th over, losing one wicket. In the second match, Netsol defeated CBS team. CBS scored 151 in 20 overs, which Netsol achieved in the 19th over, losing eight wickets. At the Ittefaq Cricket Ground, AMT team beat Atlas Honda. AMT scored 163 runs in 20 overs while in reply, Atlas Honda could score 154 runs in 20 overs. At Model Town Green Ground, Civil Aviation beat LCI team. Civil Aviation scored 197 runs in 20 overs and in reply, LCI team could score 124. In another match, Descon defeated Digital. Descon scored 174 while Digital scored 133.