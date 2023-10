Former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhary Sajid Mehmood has announced quitting the party, condemning the May 9 incident.

“I condemn the anti-establishment statements of the PTI chairman and the responsible of May 9 incidents should be punished at all costs,” he said.

He appologised with the party workers and announced parting ways with the former ruling party.