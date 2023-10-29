Former UK PM Boris Johnson to host GB News show

LONDON -Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed up to join TV channel GB News. Johnson, who stepped down as an MP earlier this year, will work for the news channel as a presenter, programme maker and commentator. He will “play a key role” in coverage of the UK and US elections next year and will host a series “showcasing the power of Britain around the world”, the broadcaster said. He promised to share his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics. Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, will start in the new year. He is the latest Conservative politician to join the broadcaster, following former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, and husband-and-wife MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the former PM said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News. “I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges.” In a statement, he added: “I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain as well as the challenges and why our best days are yet to come.” Johnson resigned as prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership. This summer, he stood down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in protest after Parliament’s privileges committee found he had deliberately misled the House of Commons over Covid breaches in Downing Street during lockdown. Johnson’s actions and decision making as prime minister during the pandemic are currently being investigated as part of the ongoing Covid enquiry. Former ministers are required to seek advice from the independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) about any employment they wish to take up within two years of leaving office.