Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Free medical camp organized in Islamabad, over 250 patients examined  

APP
October 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Directorate of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad organized a free medical camp in collaboration with Rotary International on Saturday.

The camp was held in the Mehr-ul-Bani area of Islamabad, where children were examined by doctors from General OPD, Dermatology OPD, and Pediatrics. Over 250 patients were examined and provided with free medicines and diagnostics.

Speaking to the media, the Director of Health Services said that more such free medical camps will be organized in different areas of Islamabad in the future, with specialist doctors providing free consultations and medicines.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698482868.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023