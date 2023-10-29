Fuel issues between PIA, PSO settled

KARACHI-The fuel issues between PIA and PSO have been settled, as a result of which flights are likely to return to normal soon. According to media reports, PIA has paid Rs 100 million to PSO, and a list of 8 flights for fuel has been forwarded to PSO along with the cash payment. After the ECC received 8 billion rupees last night, there are chances of improvement in the complex issue of departure of flights. PIA’s flight operations were frozen for the first time since Covid-19 last Sunday due to lack of advance payments and holidays. The daily domestic and international flight operations of PIA consist of 81 flights. The fuel problem linked to the financial crisis of the national airline has lasted for more than two weeks, resulting in 597 flights being grounded in the last 17 days.