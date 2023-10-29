Gaza Silenced

The world is in shock as Israel has imposed a communications blackout on Gaza. Fears are that under the thick cover of the dark, Israel will do the unacceptable – genocide of Palestinians. Palestinians’ struggle for self-determination has seen very dark chapters in the past but what is unfolding in Gaza under the rubbles of Israeli strikes right now is being called “unprecedented.” We do not know if Gaza will exist when the dust clouds will settle but we do know that the horrors of these days have shaken the world.

It is unfortunate that many in the world still support Israel and are blind to the war crimes it is committing every day. But sideways, people who were earlier less apprised of the Palestinian cause are now more aware of the side they stand with. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is the slogan that sums up the just fight generations of Palestinians have given their lives to. Forced displacement from their homes and having to live under Israel’s occupation in a designated piece of land is what forms the cornerstone of the struggle of Palestinian Muslims.

The fight did not break out on October 7 as many people will have us believe. This conflict has a history marked by unjust oppression of Palestinians and depriving them of their very homes. The right to exist and the right to have their own country are guaranteed by UN resolutions but Israel stands to violate every bit of these international protections people in Gaza are entitled to. All calls for an urgent, immediate ceasefire have fallen on deaf ears in all these past days following October 7. In fact, quite the contrary, Israel has only intensified attacks.

Israel’s indiscriminate use of force, even on women and children, speaks volumes on the unjust side of history it befalls. On the other side, the truth of Palestinians’ demand for a land of their own stands supreme despite the harrowing cruelties they are being subject to. On any day, one only hopes that the truth prevails.