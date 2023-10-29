Caretaker Prime Minister’s recent China visit has brought about twenty different agreements and MOUs between China and Pakistan. The MOUs are expected to benefit the region of Gilgit Baltistan, as PM Kakar briefed the Chief Minister of GB. More employment and economic opportunities are an urgent need for the GB region. Luckily, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has elevated the significance of GB and has opened up the region to international trade. Connected to Xinjiang on the other side of the border, GB provides the essential knot of the China-Pakistan Corridor.

An MOU to keep Khunjerab Pass functional throughout the year is very promising for the people of Gilgit. The region sees tough winters and receives snowfall that otherwise paralyses routine life and activity. But with the desirability of keeping the border crossing up and running, necessary infrastructure and facilities during winters will open many avenues for more economic hustle. It is heartening to see that the development and uplift of this region have now become a priority for the government. Reciprocal cooperation is expected from the Chief Minister of GB as well so that the maximum potential of people-to-people and economic exchanges is materialised.

As the caretaker PM expressed resolve to do the maximum to ensure the implementation of the accords, a unique opportunity has presented itself. On one hand, it is our reaffirmation to CPEC and on the other, it is a promise to let GB prosper with more jobs for the locals. A unique aspect of cultural proximity in certain communities divided across GB and Xinjiang has also caught the spotlight in the recent years of CPEC. Having the necessary support of the federal government, these cultural aspects can be very uplifting for local communities.

GB’s development and prosperity are as significant for Pakistan as Xinjiang’s development is for China. Both sides stand to win as more ease is created for trade via this land link. More employment opportunities are a recipe for regional growth and prosperity and as the words of the caretaker PM suggest, there is hope for this to happen sooner than later.