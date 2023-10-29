Sunday, October 29, 2023
Governor awards MBBS, BDS degrees at AMC convocation

October 29, 2023
ABBOTTABAD   -   Governor of KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali, conferred 445 MBBS and 150 BDS degrees upon graduates of Ayub Medical College during the 8th Convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

Ninety-five doctors were honoured with gold medals for their exceptional achievements. 

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali underscored the importance of further research by doctorate holders in Abbottabad. He praised the medical profession, emphasizing doctors’ roles in bringing light to challenging situations.

The Governor also lauded the dedication of doctors to humanity, especially during difficult times. He acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the province and the doctors’ commitment to improving Pakistan’s reputation. Governor Ghulam Ali urged young doctors to engage in research to attract more patients for treatment.

