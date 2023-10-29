Hamas' attack on Israel signifies power of belief: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Hamas’ attack on Israel has shown the power of belief to the world.

He mentioned that it has also given a clear message to the West including United States that the Hamas could launch a massive attack despite limited resources.

Addressing the Gaza March in Islamabad, he said “America stands with Israel and JI expresses its solidarity with Palestine and the movement will be continued until the end of Israeli terrorism.”

He said, "I congratulate those who have come to the Gaza march as it will show that Muslim brothers and sisters are still supporting the bombarded Gazans.”

He said an impression was gave that JI wanted to occupy the American embassy while adding the party’s workers were attacked.

Haq stressed that the party announced a protest in front of the American embassy as it was not the Arab World’s problems alone but that of the whole Muslim community while emphasizing that the Muslim rulers did not play a much needed role in the conflict.

JI’s chief said that for 56 years, the Palestinian land has been occupied by the Israelis and even hospitals, schools, civilian population were bombed.

Mentioning about the relief efforts, he said the JI was working with Al-Khidmat Turkey to provide humanitarian assistance including food, medicine, water and cloth to the besieged people in Gaza.