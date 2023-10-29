Sunday, October 29, 2023
HDA suspends NOCs of 18 housing schemes

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has suspended the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) which were issued to 18 different housing schemes. The HDA’s spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Saturday that the NOCs had been suspended because the builders and the developers failed to clear the dues even though they were repeatedly served notices. “The builders responded with a lack of interest and seriousness,” he claimed. The NOCs of Five Star Residency, Gulf Residency, Indus River View City and Mother Village in Qasimabad; Sangam View Phase 5 and Shanzay Cottages in Latifabad; Hamza Garden, New Shahab Town, Vohra Town, Sadiq Residency and Indus Heaven, among others, in Hyderabad talukas had been withdrawn.

