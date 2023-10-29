Inadequate petroleum storage capacity

The public celebrated the govern­ment’s decision to reduce petrol and high-speed diesel prices by 40 and 15 rupees per litre, respective­ly. However, I believe that this deci­sion is shortsighted and fails to ad­dress the long-term challenges in Pakistan’s energy sector. Firstly, it’s crucial to note that the government has kept a 55 rupee per litre petro­leum levy on petrol and increased the levy on high-speed diesel by 5 rupees per liter. This means the gov­ernment is still collecting a signifi­cant amount of revenue from con­sumers while reducing its subsidy burden. The decrease in petrol pric­es is due to changes in international prices and a stronger rupee. The pri­mary beneficiaries are private vehi­cle owners. Still, this reduction may not necessarily lead to lower public transport fares or reduced prices for goods due to price stickiness.

Secondly, we should remember that during the COVID-19 pandem­ic, when international petrol prices were significantly lower, India adjust­ed its local market prices by increas­ing them and stockpiled petrol from the international market. In contrast, the Pakistani government reduced local petrol prices and aimed to pass on the benefits of lower prices to the public. Now, with international pric­es low, Pakistan should have seized the opportunity to purchase more petrol from the international market and then lower local prices when in­ternational prices rise. This way, the government could secure cheaper petrol for the public and avoid sud­den price shocks.

Thirdly, Pakistan needs to en­hance its capacity for storing petrol, and the government should address this issue. It is said that Pakistan has a storage capacity of only 20 days for petrol and 15 days for high-speed diesel, far below internation­al standards of 90 days. Moreover, Pakistan faces frequent disruptions in its supply chain due to geopolit­ical tensions, port congestion, and refinery shutdowns. These factors increase the risk of gasoline short­ages and price volatility in the do­mestic market. The government should also invest in storage capac­ity, supply diversity, infrastructure, and alternative fuels. This will ben­efit consumers and boost Pakistan’s energy security and economy.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Umerkot.