Inadequate petroleum storage capacity

The public celebrated the government’s decision to reduce petrol and high-speed diesel prices by 40 and 15 rupees per litre, respectively. However, I believe that this decision is shortsighted and fails to address the long-term challenges in Pakistan’s energy sector. Firstly, it’s crucial to note that the government has kept a 55 rupee per litre petroleum levy on petrol and increased the levy on high-speed diesel by 5 rupees per liter. This means the government is still collecting a significant amount of revenue from consumers while reducing its subsidy burden. The decrease in petrol prices is due to changes in international prices and a stronger rupee. The primary beneficiaries are private vehicle owners. Still, this reduction may not necessarily lead to lower public transport fares or reduced prices for goods due to price stickiness.
Secondly, we should remember that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when international petrol prices were significantly lower, India adjusted its local market prices by increasing them and stockpiled petrol from the international market. In contrast, the Pakistani government reduced local petrol prices and aimed to pass on the benefits of lower prices to the public. Now, with international prices low, Pakistan should have seized the opportunity to purchase more petrol from the international market and then lower local prices when international prices rise. This way, the government could secure cheaper petrol for the public and avoid sudden price shocks.
Thirdly, Pakistan needs to enhance its capacity for storing petrol, and the government should address this issue. It is said that Pakistan has a storage capacity of only 20 days for petrol and 15 days for high-speed diesel, far below international standards of 90 days. Moreover, Pakistan faces frequent disruptions in its supply chain due to geopolitical tensions, port congestion, and refinery shutdowns. These factors increase the risk of gasoline shortages and price volatility in the domestic market. The government should also invest in storage capacity, supply diversity, infrastructure, and alternative fuels. This will benefit consumers and boost Pakistan’s energy security and economy.
AZEEM HAKRO,
Umerkot.