Irsa releases 90,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 90,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1527.12 feet, which was 129.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 29,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. Water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.65 feet, which was 155.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 10,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 48,000, 45,300, 45,100 and 12,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the River Kabul, a total of 9,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,300 cusecs released from the River Chenab at Marala.