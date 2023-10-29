Sunday, October 29, 2023
JUI chief reaches Quetta to address Tofan Al-Aqsa procession

Agencies
October 29, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Quetta on a three-day visit, JUI office bearers said on Sat­urday. Former MNA Mau­lana Abdul Ghafoor Haid­ari and JUI Digital Media Chief Engineer, Ziaur Rehman are prominent among others who ac­companied the JUI chief. JUI Provincial Amir Mau­lana Abdul Wasey, Syed Mahmood Shah and other leaders received the se­nior leadership at Quetta Airport. Maulana Fazlur Rahman will address the Tofan Al-Aqsa gathering at Quetta Ayub Stadium tomorrow. (Sunday). The JUI has finalized prepara­tion for holding a peace­ful rally against the Israeli bombardment on civilian and blockade of Gaza.

