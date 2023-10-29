Sunday, October 29, 2023
Kashmir Black Day observed in France

Agencies
October 29, 2023
International

PARIS-To express solidarity with the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Embassy of Pakistan in France organised a Special Seminar marking the Kashmir Black Day on Friday. A large number of people representing Pakistani diaspora, Kashmiris, academicians, journalists, French nationals and other distinguished guests participated in the event that highlighted the seven decades long legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

