Khalistan Referendum anticipates heavy voter turnout after PM Trudeau’s statement

VANCOUVER-Najjar Nijjar was an advocate for a Sikh homeland in Punjab, minutes before his killing he delivered his last speech in support of the Khalistan Referendum, Avtar Singh Pannun said.

He said that the second phase of the referendum voting is going to take place at the exact spot where Nijjar had been killed in Vancouver, Canada. He encouraged the community to join and cast their votes in support of independence.

Previously, he said, 135,000 votes were cast in support of the referendum at the same place on 10th September while several thousand who were waiting in lines could not vote when the time for voting finished.

Now it’s anticipated that more than 200,000 Sikhs will participate in the referendum at the Shaheed Nijjar Center today (Sunday, October 29th).

Bhupinder Singh Hothi, General Secretary Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, urged Sikh community members to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes in a referendum in memory of Shaheed Nijhar.

India killed Nijjar in the hope this would scare Sikhs but India was wrong as the killing has exposed India as a terror-supporting state with no regard for international law.