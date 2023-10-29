Sunday, October 29, 2023
KP gears up for 5-day anti-polio drive

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
Peshawar  -  The officials of the provincial health department and Emergency Operation Center have decided to conduct a five-day Special Anti-Polio campaign in three specific districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting Monday. Preparations for the campaign in the districts, including Peshawar, adjacent Khyber tribal district, and Hangu, have been completed.

An official from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that over 1,243,000 children were targeted to be vaccinated during the campaign. In the Peshawar district, 900,000 children will be vaccinated, and in the Khyber tribal district, 229,000 children are targeted, along with over 112,000 children in the Hangu district. A total of 4,438 teams of trained polio workers have been formed, comprising 3,874 mobile teams, 294 fixed teams, and 270 transit teams. The EOC official further noted that 1,103 area in-charges have been appointed for effective supervision of the anti-polio teams, and about 8,268 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the polio teams.

Our Staff Reporter

