KPCTA organises rally to mark Kashmir Black Day

PESHA WAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organized a walk on Friday to commemorate October 27 as Black Day. On this day in 1947, Indian forces illegally landed in Srinagar, initiating an era of occupation, subjugation, and oppression for the innocent people living in the occupied valley.

The walk commenced from Peshawar Sports Complex and saw a significant turnout of people from various sections of society. Participants included staff from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, the Tourism Police, the Sports Department, and students from different schools.

Black Day is observed annually to protest against the illegal Indian occupation and to remind the global community of its commitments concerning the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions advocating the right to a plebiscite for Kashmiris.

During the walk, participants adorned black bands on their arms, carried Pakistan and Azad Kashmir flags, observed a one-minute silence, and displayed banners with anti-Indian slogans. Khalid Khan, Director General of the Directorate of Sports Affairs, addressed the rally, emphasizing Pakistan’s non-acceptance of Article 370, which granted special status to the occupied region, as they support Kashmir’s independence from India. He lamented the repeal of the law and the amendment of Article 35 by the Narendra Modi Government.

Khan reiterated that the observance of Kashmir Black Day aimed to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of the state and express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their quest for self-determination. He affirmed that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is an integral part of Pakistan, and a day will come when Kashmiris can break free from subjugation and unite with Pakistan.