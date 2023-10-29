Lahore clinch Under-16 Inter-Division Mat Wrestling title 

LAHORE - Lahore Division mat wrestling team, with 92 points, won the U-16 Inter-Division Mat Wrestling title here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Arshad Sattar and DSO Lahore Rana Nadeem Anjum were also present on this occasion. Gujranwala secured second position with 58 points while third position went to Faisalabad which scored 54 points. In U-16 Inter-Division Hockey Championship, Lahore girls’ hockey team defeated DG Khan by 7-4 on penalty shootout. Before the penalty shootout, both the teams had scored three goals each in the stipulated time. Lahore’s Uswa netted two goals while skipper Amina Bibi hit one in the regular time. DG Khan scored three goals through skipper Saima Hameed, Mahnoor and Maryam Abbas. Earlier, Bahawalpur thumped Multan division by 7-0. In another match, Faisalabad girls recovered from a 2-goal deficit and went on to win by 6-2 against Rawalpindi. In the boys’ hockey, Lahore defeated Rawalpindi by 2-0.