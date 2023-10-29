Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival good source of recreation: Mohsin Naqvi

‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival good source of recreation: Mohsin Naqvi
Agencies
October 29, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE (agencies): Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Jillani Park and inaugurated cultural programmes of Parks and Horticulture Authority being held under ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival. Talking to the media on this occasion, he said: “Cultural festival Lahore Lahore Aye has been organized for Lahorites.” He said that people coming from other cities could also enjoy this festival. Musical programme had been cancelled in view of the Palestine situation. He said that stalls of handicrafts were very good in the festival and added that the cultural festival would continue for 16 days. Mohsin Naqvi also visited different stalls set up in the festival.

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698482868.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023