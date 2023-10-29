‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival good source of recreation: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE (agencies): Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Jillani Park and inaugurated cultural programmes of Parks and Horticulture Authority being held under ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival. Talking to the media on this occasion, he said: “Cultural festival Lahore Lahore Aye has been organized for Lahorites.” He said that people coming from other cities could also enjoy this festival. Musical programme had been cancelled in view of the Palestine situation. He said that stalls of handicrafts were very good in the festival and added that the cultural festival would continue for 16 days. Mohsin Naqvi also visited different stalls set up in the festival.