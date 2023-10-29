Lahore Smart City face Pebble Breaker in main final of LSC Polo in Pink

LAHORE-The thrilling conclusion of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink 2023 is just around the corner, with the main and subsidiary finals set to take place on Sunday (October 29, 2023) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Reflecting on a spectacular week of polo, Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Feroze Gulzar expressed his delight, saying, “Throughout the week, international women players showcased exceptional polo matches that captivated a substantial audience, delivering excitement and entertainment.”

In the upcoming main final, Lahore Smart City Polo Team will take on Pebble Breaker, while preceding this, the Subsidiary Final will commence at 1 o’clock featuring FG Polo and DS/Sheikhoo Steel teams. Spectators can also look forward to a pre-final extravaganza, featuring javelin, shooting, a sports bike parade, and various other events. Notably, a substantial number of showbiz stars are expected to attend the final.

Moreover, an international women’s polo match took place on Saturday, as Lahore Smart City Pink Ribbon White Team triumphed over Lahore Smart City Pink Ribbon Blue Team with a score of 7-3. For the White Team, Charlotte Amy and Chloe Victoria each scored three goals, with Natasha Monica contributing one goal. Meanwhile, Hadise Sultani, Philippa Henry, and Domenique Theones netted one goal each for the Blue Team.

The Lahore Smart City Pink Ribbon White Team featured Natasha Monica, Scott Natasha, Chloe Victoria, and Charlotte Amy, all hailing from England. The Lahore Smart City Pink Ribbon Blue Team comprised SaeidehAfjeh (Iran), Hadise Sultani (Iran), Philippa Henry (Australia), and Dominique Theones (England). The event witnessed the presence of a large number of women, families, and former players, with Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, executive committee members, and other distinguished guests in attendance to savor the thrilling contest.