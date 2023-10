Lahore has been ranked the most polluted city in the world, showing the air quality mark of 281.

According to the World Environment report, Beijing stood at the second number with air quality index of 196 while India’s Delhi stood third with an air quality index of 181.

In the report, the other cities of Pakistan including Peshawar, Haripur and Islamabad are also told to be the harmful for the human health. The Peshawar air quality is recorded 171, Rawalpindi 163, Islamabad 162 and Haripur 152.