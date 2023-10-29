Literary festivals offer opportunities to rejuvenate spirits, foster unity through cultural experience: CM Baqar

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that the literary festivals, with their blend of informative sessions and entertaining aspects, offer a chance to rejuvenate our spirits and foster a sense of unity through shared cultural experiences. The CM made these remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Literature Festival organised by Pakistan Arts Council, Karachi at IBA Sukkur on Saturday. Baqar said that in a nation where the threads of art, culture, and literature weave together the rich tapestry of identity, organizations like the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi (ACPKHI) play an indispensable role in uniting diverse cultures together.

He further added that ACKPKHI has been working tirelessly to revive and preserve our cultural heritage on an expansive scale. The CM said that literary festivals were more than just platforms for intellectual exchange, but they were a form of cultural activism. “They provide a space where ideas flourish, imaginations soar, and diverse voices harmonize,” he said. A large number of literary figures, poets, writers, and journalists attended the program.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that the NED alumni were spread across the world and performing professional work with distinction and excellence in their respective sectors of performance. This he said while speaking at the 32nd Convocation of NED University at NED main Campus. The program was attended by Governor of Sindh Kamran Tissori, NED VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, faculty members, parents of the passing out students and others. The interim CM said that he was impressed to see the spread-out range of disciplines offered at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.