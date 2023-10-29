Man shot dead in Jatli

RAWALPINDI -A man shot dead his nephew over domestic dispute in Lalyal Sharif area of Jatli, informed sources on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Masnoor Sheraz.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Jatli, wherein, a case has also been registered against the suspected killer identified as Muhammad Ikhlaq, they said. According to sources, a brawl occured between Muhammad Ikhlaq and his nephew Mansoor Sheraz in their house located at Lalyal Sharif, the area of Jatli. On this, Muhammad Ikhlaq whipped out a gun and opened firing. Resultantly, Mansoor suffered gun shot injuries and was moved to hospital. However, he succumbed to fatal injuries in the hospital during treatment, sources said. The killer managed to flee from crime scene after committing crime, sources said. Police reached at the crime scene and started investigation.