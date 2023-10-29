Sunday, October 29, 2023
Maulana Tariq Jamil confirms death of son Asim, asks for prayers

Web Desk
10:23 PM | October 29, 2023
National

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba on Sunday, his family said.

Confirming the news in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tariq said the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

“We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

Mian Channu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Saleem stated that Asim was taken to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The body is being moved to the family’s home from the health centre, he added.

A statement from the Punjab police spokesperson said Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Multan regional police officer.

“The cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic report,” he said.

Pakistan apparel industry fully compliant with labour laws: PHMA

The police statement added that the Khanewal district police officer and other senior personnel were present on the scene and evidence had been collected.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended his condolences and solidarity to the bereaved family.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed regret over the incident.

“We all share your grief over this accident,” PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said as he also condoled the family.

 
 
 

