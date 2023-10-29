Meekeren stars as Netherlands stun Bangladesh

KOLKATTA-Paul van Meekeren returned splendid figures of 4/23 and propelled the Netherlands to stun Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, the Netherlands could only manage to raise a modest 229 on the board. The Dutch had a shaky start to their innings as both their openers Vikramjit Singh (3) and Max O’Dowd (0) perished cheaply with just four runs on the board in the third over. Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackermann then anchored the innings with a gutsy 59-run partnership before both fell in successive overs to leave the Netherlands reeling at 64/4.

Dutch captain Scott Edwards then took charge of his side’s batting expedition and put together a brief partnership with Bas de Leede, who could score a 32-ball 17. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Edwards then knitted an important 78-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Bangladesh once again hit back by removing both set batters in quick succession.

Engelbrecht remained a notable run-getter for the Dutch, scoring 61-ball 35, laced with three boundaries while Edwards top-scored with 68 off 89 deliveries, which featured six boundaries. Following their departure, Bangladesh bowlers ran through the Netherlands’ batting tail and soon wrapped up the innings by picking up the last wicket on the final delivery of the 50th over. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam bagged two wickets each while Shakib Al Hasan made one scalp.