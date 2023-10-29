Sunday, October 29, 2023
Minister assures to address concerns of lawyers

APP
October 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the legal community as a top priority. He made this statement during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the District Bar Association in Upper Dir.

Shah emphasized the importance of resolving any misunderstandings between the bar and judiciary and highlighted the pivotal role that lawyers play in upholding the rule of law and delivering justice.

