Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

APP
October 29, 2023
LAHORE   -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady paid a surprise visit to Ghazi Road stop Ferozepur Road.

According to a handout issued here, CM Mohsin Naqvi asked his vehicle to stop after seeing heaps of garbage lying on the Ghazi Road stop Ferozepur Road and got down from his vehicle.

The CM expressed his indignation over seeing heaps of garbage in the center of chowk and immediately summoned the staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company.

The CM while ordering to take action against those responsible for throwing garbage and debris on the road directed LWMC staff to lift and remove garbage from the road.

