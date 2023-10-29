Nishtar Park Sports Complex hosts Sports Gala

LAHORE-The Nishtar Park Sports Complex was abuzz with excitement as the Warrior Sports Academy organized a spectacular Sports Gala on Friday, bringing together a multitude of kickboxing and boxing enthusiasts, both men and women, from various clubs.

In addition to the electrifying combat sports, a thrilling volleyball exhibition match entertained a large gathering of sports aficionados. Mr. Shahid Zaman, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, graced the event as the chief guest, adding prestige to the Gala by presenting prizes and medals to the participating athletes.

The occasion also attracted distinguished guests, including Justice Farooq Saeed (R), former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), along with numerous Olympians and international players. They all marveled at the exceptional talent displayed by the young male and female athletes inside the ring.

Col (R) Asif Dar, Chief Patron of the Warrior Sports Academy and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, took the stage and shared his insights. He emphasized that Pakistan boasts an abundance of sports talent, but much of it goes to waste at the club level due to inadequate management. The Warrior Sports Academy’s mission is to provide technical training at the club level, ensuring that this raw talent can flourish on a grander stage.

He also pledged that such Sports Galas featuring various sports would become a regular occurrence, with each event dedicated to late sports icons of Pakistan. The inaugural Sports Gala was dedicated to late Col Samad Mir, renowned as the best boxer in Asia in 1970, and tennis player Shaharyar Malik, whose promising career was cut short at a young age.