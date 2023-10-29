Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NUST seeks donations for Gaza’s emergency relief efforts

APP
October 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The National University of Science and Technology (NUST), maintaining its previous tradition of carrying out relief efforts for those in distress, has started collecting donations for Gaza’s emergency relief efforts.
The Student Affairs Directorate of the university is actively engaged in seeking donations for Gaza’s emergency relief efforts.
The division has asked the citizens to donate urgently needed items including cereals, powdered milk, infant formulas, coffee mixture, biscuits, chocolates, cooked rice, cooked chicken or meat, cooked vegetables, fruits and water purification tablets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap bars, hand sanitizers, moisturizers, a box of bandages, shampoos, sanitary napkins, pampers for children (different sizes), washing soap or powder, medicines related to surgery, trauma, orthopaedic, infection, wounds, and general medicine. 
The university has urged the public to join its efforts to support this noble cause by extending donations and helping bring relief to those in need. The generous contributions of people can make a significant difference, it stated.

Pakistan apparel industry fully compliant with labour laws: PHMA

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698482868.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023