Officials inspect Afghan transit facility in Khyber

KHYBER - Authorities have established a transit centre in Landikotal to temporarily house Afghan nationals before transporting them to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Interior), Abid Majeed, and a team of officials visited the Torkham border and inspected the Afghan transit facility in Landikotal.

The delegation also included Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair, CCPO Muhammad Ishfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan, District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kalachi, and others. During the visit, Abid Majeed directed the relevant authorities to ensure that Afghan citizens receive all necessary assistance during their repatriation process. Voluntary repatriation will continue until October 31.