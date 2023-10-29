Sunday, October 29, 2023
‘Paigham-e-Pakistan promoting peace, unity’

APP
October 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

HAVELIAN  -  Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali, emphasized the significant sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies and their officials for Pakistan. He addressed the inauguration of the Regional Office (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter) of the National Centre on Countering Violent Extremism, established in collaboration with various institutions, under the Paigham-e-Pakistan National Peace Narrative.

Governor Ghulam Ali highlighted the urgency of addressing violent extremism and expressed an unwavering commitment to confronting this threat headon. He stressed the vital role of media in shaping public perception and spreading awareness about important issues. Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Advisor to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Islamabad, emphasized the role of cultural heritage in promoting tolerance and understanding. He underlined the importance of preserving and celebrating cultural diversity to bridge divides and foster understanding among the people.

