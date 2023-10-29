Sunday, October 29, 2023
Police constable martyred in terrorist attack on Toll Plaza

Agencies
October 29, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA IS MAIL KHAN  -  A policeman embraced martyrdom as unknown terrorists attacked a Toll Plaza here on Indus Highway in the limits of Yarik Police station on Saturday night. According to a police spokesman, the heavily armed unidentified assailants attacked the toll plaza with hand grenades and indiscriminate firing. The policemen on duty retaliated the attack forcefully.

As a result, Constable Sher Alam Khan embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire however the terrorists managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness. As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site in a quick response and surrounded the area. The police also started a search operation in the area.

Agencies

