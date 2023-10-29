Police hold scores of JI leaders, activists for staging Gaza March outside US Embassy

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have apprehended scores of leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for attempting to block Srinagar Highway during a protest against Israel for bombing on Gaza martyring hundreds of Palestinians including children.

The police allegedly uprooted the protest/ aid camps of JI from various parts of capital city. The Islamabad police also resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the JI leaders and activists, subsequently reopening the Srinagar Highway for traffic movement.

The detained workers and leaders were shifted to different police stations by police while sparking an unrest along top leadership of JI who marched on roads against police atrocities. A senior officer of Islamabad police told media that the district government had ordered police for action against JI leaders and workers as the were planning to hold “Gaza March” outside the US Embassy in diplomatic enclave. It may be noted that Ameer JI Pakistan Siraj-Ul-Haq had announced a protest in front of US Embassy in Islamabad today (Sunday) to show solidarity with the people of Gaza who are facing history’s worst bombing by the Isreali Defence Force. According to details, the Islamabad police have uprooted the protest camps of JI and held scores of its leaders and activists during a massive action in capital city. The police had taken this action against JI leaders following orders of district government for not relocating their planned protest in front of the US Embassy.

During a clampdown, scores of leaders and activists of JI were arrested by the police. Reportedly, police baton charged to dispurse the protestors. Nonetheless,

JI chief Siraj ul Haq had announced the “Gaza March” to be taken out in front of the US Embassy today (Sunday) in any cost. However, the administration denied permission to JI for the protest demonstration near the highly sensitive diplomatic enclave in Red Zone. “In a massive use of brutal force, the Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary destroyed our stage and seized sound systems, and other equipment from the Red Zone preventing the preparations for the Gaza March,” said a JI leader while talking to a group of reporters. He said that police had carried out operation and held scores of leaders and activists of JI ncluding Islamabad Ameer Nasrullah Randhawa.

Talking to media men, a spokesperson to IG Islamabad said that some individuals were detained for their involvement in blocking the Srinagar Highway for traffic movements. He clarified that no political party or organisation would be allowed to block roads in capital city. He clarified that due to the imposition of Section 144 in the capital, no rallies or processions would be permitted within federal capital.

Later, JI took out rally in Islamabad and chanted slogans against caretaker PM, Interior Minister, police and other leaders. The most echoed slogan, chanted by JI protestors, was simply “Those who are friends of US are actually traitors.” The JI leaders also convened a press conference in Melody and denounced police action against protestors of JI.