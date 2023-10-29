Police nab 14 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Wajahat Khan and Muhammad Shakeel and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 520 gram hashish from their possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Rehmat Gul and recovered 1047 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested three accused namely Sajjad, Usman, and Chanzeb and recovered 252 gram heroin, 110 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Ibrahim Khan and Abdul Waheed and recovered one 30 bore and 32 bore pistols from their possession. Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Ayaz Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested 03 accused namely Ahmed Jalil, Shahzeb and Syman Ali and recovered 1585 gram hashish from their possession. Moreover, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Saqib Akhlaq and recovered two liquor bottles from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Zain ul Abideen and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Public Relations Officer Islamabad Capital Police Meanwhile,

Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team has arrested two wanted members of a car lifters gang involved in numerous car lifting incidents and recovered a stolen car from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a car lifter gang involved in numerous car lifting incidents. The accused were identified as Ejaz Imtiaz and Muhammad Waseem Akhtar. Police team also recovered a stolen car from their possession. Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against criminals involved in cars and motorbikes lifting incidents.