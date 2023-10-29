Police Protection Centre to protect weak, neglected sections of society: DPO

SIALKOT - DPO Sialkot Hasan Iqbal has said that the team of the Police Protection Center es­tablished in Sialkot for the protection of the weak, subjugated and neglected sections of the society by wander­ing on different high­ways has insulted the society.

Addicts have been taken into custody and treated with the sup­port of various insti­tutions, under which 33 people have been completely treated, in honour of 11 people who returned after the treatment was com­pleted.

The DPO further said that drug addiction is a scourge due to which many youths have ru­ined their lives.

And by returning the drug addicts who have fallen into disgrace to life again, it is to make the useful person of the society.

WEAPONS RECOVERED FROM 5 ARRESTED SUSPECTS

Weapons were re­covered from 5 arrest­ed suspects involved in murder, robbery and attempted murder cas­es in various incidents.

According to the details, the police re­covered a pistol and four bullets from the accused Hussain, who was involved in the case of attempted murder, from near the Darbar Imam Sahib area of police station Nikapora, a pistol and two bullets were re­covered from the sus­pect Tayyab, who was arrested for robbery from the Nawan Pind area of Sadar Sialkot police station.

A pistol was recov­ered from Asghar Ali, accused of murder from Marala Police Sta­tion area, a pistol and two bullets were recov­ered from Shafaqat Ali, involved in a robbery.