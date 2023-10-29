Police Protection Centre to protect weak, neglected sections of society: DPO

SIALKOT - DPO Sialkot Hasan Iqbal has said that the team of the Police Protection Center established in Sialkot for the protection of the weak, subjugated and neglected sections of the society by wandering on different highways has insulted the society.
Addicts have been taken into custody and treated with the support of various institutions, under which 33 people have been completely treated, in honour of 11 people who returned after the treatment was completed.
The DPO further said that drug addiction is a scourge due to which many youths have ruined their lives.
And by returning the drug addicts who have fallen into disgrace to life again, it is to make the useful person of the society.
WEAPONS RECOVERED FROM 5 ARRESTED SUSPECTS
Weapons were recovered from 5 arrested suspects involved in murder, robbery and attempted murder cases in various incidents.
According to the details, the police recovered a pistol and four bullets from the accused Hussain, who was involved in the case of attempted murder, from near the Darbar Imam Sahib area of police station Nikapora, a pistol and two bullets were recovered from the suspect Tayyab, who was arrested for robbery from the Nawan Pind area of Sadar Sialkot police station.
A pistol was recovered from Asghar Ali, accused of murder from Marala Police Station area, a pistol and two bullets were recovered from Shafaqat Ali, involved in a robbery.