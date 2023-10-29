Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President Alvi condoles with families of martyred soldiers

President Alvi condoles with families of martyred soldiers
Web Desk
6:58 PM | October 29, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army over telephone.

The president spoke to the families of the soldiers over phone who were martyred in North and South Waziristan on October 16 and 18.

He paid tribute to Sepoy Abdul Hameed, Lance Naik Tabassum-ul-Haq, and Sepoy Naeem Akhtar. President Alvi also paid tribute to Lance Naik Waris Khan and Sepoy Sajid Azim in a telephonic conversation with their families.

He saluted on behalf of the the nation to the martyred for their services and sacrifices for the country. The president offered heartfelt condolences to the families and prayed for grant of patience to bear the loss with equanimity.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023