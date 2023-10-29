President Alvi condoles with families of martyred soldiers

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army over telephone.

The president spoke to the families of the soldiers over phone who were martyred in North and South Waziristan on October 16 and 18.

He paid tribute to Sepoy Abdul Hameed, Lance Naik Tabassum-ul-Haq, and Sepoy Naeem Akhtar. President Alvi also paid tribute to Lance Naik Waris Khan and Sepoy Sajid Azim in a telephonic conversation with their families.

He saluted on behalf of the the nation to the martyred for their services and sacrifices for the country. The president offered heartfelt condolences to the families and prayed for grant of patience to bear the loss with equanimity.