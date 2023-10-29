Princess Eugenie makes big decision to prove loyalty to Royal Family

LONDON- Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank might be planning a return to the UK in the wake of growing concerns about their loyalty to the Royal Family. The couple moved to Portugal last year due to Brooksbank’s work commitments; however, they are now aiming for a permanent relocation to Eugenie’s native country to attend to her royal duties. “Eugenie won’t be able to fulfil her roles if she spends so much time abroad,” explained an insider to Ok! Magazine. “So, she’s decided to spend more and more time in the UK, slowly transitioning to a permanent move back.” This also points toward King Charles’ decision to promote young blood to the position of working royals in the midst of growing royal engagements across the globe. The source explained that Prince Andrew’s youngest is being discussed to “step in” for senior royals if they are unable to attend. It comes after it was reported that the members of the royal family are ‘concerned’ over the Princess’ growing bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it’s rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes,” claimed a source to Heat Magazine. “Beatrice and Eugenie are still privy to a lot of what’s happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there’s a concern about what they’re telling them, and what they could reveal, even unintentionally,” they added.