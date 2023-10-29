Pro-Palestinian protest in London sees thousands call for bombing to stop

LONDON-Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered in London and across the UK for rallies urging an end to Israel’s attacks in Gaza. More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers have been deployed across London as thousands demanded an end to the bombing in Gaza.

Similar demonstrations took place in many UK cities including Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast. It follows the recent upsurge in conflict between Hamas and Israel. The protests come as Israel expands its strikes, three weeks after Hamas launched a cross-border attack which killed 1,400 people and saw 229 people kidnapped as hostages. Since then, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 7,500 Palestinians have been killed as Israel carried out retaliatory strikes. In the last three weekends huge protests have taken place in major UK cities.

On Saturday afternoon, crowds started to gather near the Golden Jubilee Bridge holding signs saying “Gaza, stop the massacre” and “Free Palestine, end Israeli occupation”. A sound system led people to chant “Stop arming Israel. Stop bombing Gaza”, “We are all Palestinian”. Some in the crowd are chanting “from the river to the sea”, referring to the land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean - a chant Home Secretary Suella Braverman had previously urged police chiefs to consider interpreting as an “expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world”. Israel and most Jewish groups agree.

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign and other activists contest this, saying the slogan refers to “the right of all Palestinians to freedom, equality and justice”. During the march in London, an emotional Chrif El Amraoui told the BBC: “Just now marching, I’m crying because children are killed daily. Why? Why do they want more to be killed?”

Abdul Mahfuudi attended the protest with his children and said: “The most important thing for us is for them to stop killing kids. They need to stop.” Large crowds are expected to gather around the Embankment, Whitehall, Strand, Westminster and Waterloo Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said. Just after 15:00 BST, the Met Police said on social media one person had been arrested in Whitehall for assaulting an officer.

The officer has been taken to hospital and his condition is not yet known, the Met added. Elsewhere in the UK, thousands attended a pro-Palestinian rally outside Manchester’s Central Library at St Peter’s Square. On Friday, the region’s mayor Andy Burnham joined international calls for “a ceasefire by all sides and for the hostages to be released unharmed”. About 3,000 protesters gathered in Belfast City Centre for a rally which walked along Royal Avenue to City Hall.