Professor Shahida Kazi passes away

KARACHI - A senior journalist, Professor Shahida Kazi breathed her last in the Civil Hospital Karachi on Saturday. The Namaz-e-Janaza of late Professor Shahida Kazi will be offered at Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Bismillah located at Sunny Side Road, Civil Lines, after Zuhar Prayers at 1:15 pm on Sunday. She will be laid to rest at KU Graveyard University. In 1944, Shahida Kazi was born in the family of a renowned scholar Allama Kazi II in Karachi. Her family belongs to a village situated near Dadu in Sindh. She completed her matriculation from St. Lawrence Convent School and later graduated from St. Joseph’s College in 1963. In 1966 she was offered a job by the then city editor of Dawn one of the leading English daily newspaper, she was also the first female at work back then, and till her last breath, she firmly believed that the role of the press in reporting is better than channels. She has also worked as a news producer, and senior news editor at Pakistan Television Corporation for long 20 years, she also works for Radio Pakistan. Later, she joined academia, and became a part of the University of Karachi and also served a few private sector universities after her retirement from the KU. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Professor Shahida Kazi decided to stay at home and finally draw curtains to her shining and decades-long career and started writing memories of her life.