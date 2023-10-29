Project launched to address malnutrition in five Sindh districts

KARACHI-In response to the growing malnutrition crisis in Sindh, a two-year project targeting five severely affected districts was launched at a ceremony held at a local hotel. The project — co-funded by the European Union — will be implemented jointly by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) and the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO). It would cover the districts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushahro Feroze.

Addressing the event, Mr Carlo De Rosa, development adviser for Rural Development and Nutrition at the European Union (EU) delegation to Pakistan, spoke about the aims and objectives of the project and strategy being adopted for its effective implementation. “From global experiences, it is well established that ensuring nutrition security requires a collaborative and multi-sectoral approach that involves diverse stakeholders with local civil society organisations (CSOs) playing an integral role.” He also stated that the project would improve the quality and coverage of interventions, foster synergies for ‘nutrition-specific’ approaches and would ultimately provide an enabling environment to shape political, institutional and policy processes for addressing malnutrition. In her remarks, IRC Pakistan Country Director Shabnam Baloch acknowledged the EU for their financial assistance to carry forward the nutrition agenda and noted that “cultivating a future free from malnutrition requires us to harness the strength and wisdom of local civil society organisations.