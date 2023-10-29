Protest held against prolonged load-shedding in Karachi

KARACHI-Protests broke out against prolonged electricity load-shedding in Numaish area of Karachi, ARY News reported. As per details, the residents of Numaish and surrounding areas held a protest against the prolonged load-shedding. According to police officials, the protestors were baton-charged to disperse them amid the worst traffic jam. Earlier, K-Electric reportedly extended the duration of load shedding in the wake of an incident where KE employees were assaulted by traders in Timber Market, Karachi. According to the details, protests broke out against prolonged load-shedding in several areas of Karachi including Nishtar Road, Bhimpura, Timber Market, and Ranchore Line. As per the protestor’s statement, K-Electric extended the load-shedding duration, after which the residents of Nishtar Road, Bhimpura, Timber Market, and Ranchore Line are facing load-shedding from 8 am till 7 pm. However, K-electric stated that following a periodic assessment of the network, 71 percent of Karachi remains exempt from load shedding under the schedule published by K-Electric (KE).

The schedule, which is publicly available on the company’s website and KE Live app, is based on a review of KE’s network of 2,000 feeders for electricity theft and non-payment of bills, which form the basis for load-shedding. The last review was conducted in July 2023. Commenting on the review, Spokesperson KE stated, “Areas with reduced losses benefit from reductions or exemptions in load-shedding, and such areas comprise 71% of our network.