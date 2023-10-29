PTI plans to contact parties for level playing field

ISLAMABAD - The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to reach out to other political parties during the upcoming week as part of its efforts to get some “level playing field” for the party before going to the next general elections. The political committee of the party’s Core Committee took this decision in the light of the instructions given by imprisoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the committee also finalized a schedule regarding contacts with political parties, according to an announcement made by the PTI’s Central Secretariat. Earlier this week, senior leadership of PTI had paid a visit to its arch rival Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. Though the PTI publicly claimed that no political agenda was discussed in the meeting, yet the development was considered very significant by many.

Many political experts believe that the meeting was aimed at paving the way for a national reconciliation to defuse the present hostile political atmosphere and getting a level playing field for all political players for the next general elections. The political committee of the PTI Core Committee discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and various aspects of the party’s political strategy threadbare, says the statement.

The meeting especially reviewed the various statements of political parties’ leadership, especially from PPP, pertaining to the level playing field and PTI’s participation in the election process. The meeting referred to the recent statements made by Pakistan People’s party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and PPP Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq that minus PTI or without giving level playing field to all parties, the results of elections will not be acceptable to anyone.

The participants were of the view that the statement of a PPP’s responsible leader that elections without the participation of the PTI would not be acceptable reflected right political thinking. The PTI political committee said the demand from the country’s different political parties to provide equal opportunities to all political parties for free, fair and transparent elections was a positive trend.

They claimed that any attempt to exclude any political party including PTI from the election process “artificially and unnaturally through any unconstitutional and undemocratic plan” under the “London Agreement” would have very disastrous consequences for the democracy.

The participants of the meeting stressed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue PTI’s electoral symbol of “bat” because it was essential for the credibility and transparency of the elections.

The political committee underlined that PTI would welcome every positive role played in ensuring the conduct of free, fair, transparent and immediate elections.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser ruled out the possibility of any electoral alliance with their rival party JUI-F and rejected any such rumours being spread in the wake of the meeting of the leadership of the two parties. “I want to make it clear that we cannot even think about entering into a political alliance with the JUI-F,” he said while talking to a private TV. He further said that PTI would contest the election against JUI-F and cut its political rival down to size. “We will go solo in the election and contest the election on the party’s flag and symbol.”

Qaiser also said that PTI would meet other parties soon but with the approval of Imran Khan. The discussion with them would be held on a one-point agenda of holding free and fair elections, he added. He called it inappropriate on part of JUI-F for releasing pictures and video of his party delegation’s meeting with Maulana Fazl only for political purposes. He underlined that the PTI delegation met with the JUI-F chief to offer condolences over death of his mother- in-law and the Bajaur incident — a suicide bombing that targeted JUI-F workers’ convention.