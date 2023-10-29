Punjab health minister thanks CM for Rwp hospital project

Rawalpindi- The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir said that he is personally thankful to the Chief Minister Punjab for starting the development project for the big hospital in Rawalpindi.

The development work at Holy Family Hospital is a model that will serve as an example for other cities. He expressed these views along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta while visiting to Holy Family and Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday. The Minister and Commissioner Rawalpindi were told in the briefing regarding the development work that the development work has been started in the old and new block of the hospital and will be completed in due time in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Punjab.

On this occasion, the provincial minister said that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, the development work will be completed within the stipulated period. In this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. The Punjab government is trying to improve the health facilities. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the problems of the people are understandable, but the repair and renovation of the hospital will improve the medical facilities. Under the load sharing plan, patients are being treated in other hospitals of the city. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the basic health facilities are being improved by the Punjab government. The steps taken by the Punjab government to repair and renovate the city’s big hospital and equip the hospital with modern medical facilities are commendable. He is personally visiting the hospital repeatedly and reviewing the developmental work. The report of the work is being sent to the Punjab government on a daily basis. Later, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir visited the Red Crescent Hospital along with the Commissioner Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that excellent measures were taken during the Covid epidemic in Red Crescent Hospital. The best care of dengue patients is ongoing. On this occasion,Director Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University. Dr. Muhammad Umar, Coordinator Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Ansar Ishaq, CEO District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Ijaz Ahmed and other officers from concerned departments were also present.