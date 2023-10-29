Sunday, October 29, 2023
Punjab to approve budget for next four months tomorrow

Web Desk
3:58 PM | October 29, 2023
Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has convened a meeting of the provincial cabinet tomorrow (Monday).

The cabinet will approve the budget for the next four months of the ongoing financial year 2023-24.

Provincial ministers, advisers to the CM, chief secretary, inspector general of police, Punjab, Planning and Board chairman, secretaries of the concerned ministries and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

Earlier in June, the caretaker Punjab government approved budget for the first four months of the financial year 2003-24.

The government planned to release the four-month budget under the relevant clause of the Constitution with the signatures of the caretaker chief minister as it lacks the authority to approve a full-year budget in the absence of an elected government.

In the absence of the provincial assembly, the presentation of the finance bill remains pending.

An overall allocation of Rs1,719.3 billion has been made for the four-month period. The budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 amounted to Rs3,206.4 billion.

