Rescue 1122 rescues 69 victims of fire incidents, five killed

FAISALABAD - Rescue 1122 has rescued 69 victims of fire incidents while five per­sons lost their lives due to burn injuries and suffoca­tion in Faisalabad during 2023. Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Saturday that Rescue 1122 received 1353 calls about fire inci­dents in various parts of Faisalabad during current calendar year. He said that 355 fire incidents were re­ported from commercial sites, 356 from domestic points and 642 at other sites. In this incidents, Res­cue 1122 teams rescued 69 victims and shifted them to hospitals after providing them first aid whereas five people had lost their lives due to severe burn injuries and suffocation, he said.