Rs4.1m found stashed in Elahi’s bedroom, court told

LAHORE - A local court in Lahore on Saturday extended the physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for further two days in the case of alleged corruption in Punjab Assembly recruitments.

The former Chief Minister was produced in the district court of Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid on Saturday following the completion of his two-day physical remand. During the hearing, former Chief Minister Punjab’s Parvez Elahi legal representative raised question that when and at what time did the anti-corruption officers went to Parvez Elahi’s house for the recovery of 4.1 million, the judicial magistrate remarked that every detail is written in the report.

Lawyer of Parvez Elahi pointed out that the time was not mentioned in the report and the departure from the police station was not mentioned either. The Anti-corruption lawyer sought two days further remand while arguing in the court that 4.1million rupees were recovered from Parvez Elahi’s bedroom during physical remand, adding that 12 days further physical remand was required for further investigation and recovery.

The anti-corruption requested the court for physical remand of Parvez Elahi for another 12 days. After hearing the arguments the Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid reserved the decision on the anti-corruption request.Later, the court accepted the anti-corruption petition seeking physical remand of PTI president in the light of the arguments of the parties

However instead of 12 days physical remand only two days physical remand was sanctioned by the district court. The court extended the physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for two days and handed him over to anti-corruption authorities and sought a report on the investigation at the next hearing.

However, countering the ACE’s assertions, Elahi insisted that he had been in jail throughout the night and had not been taken anywhere. He stated, “I was asleep, and I have no knowledge of where they supposedly found the money.”

“It was only here in jail that I learned about the alleged recovery,” Elahi conveyed to the court.

Elahi claimed that the raiding officers had ulterior motives, seeking to secure their own positions.

The magistrate then pressed the investigation officer over Elahi’s denial of being taken anywhere. The officer responded, pointing out that such claims were common from suspects. “We indeed transported Elahi to his residence. Otherwise, how did we bring this money?”

After the arguments, the court approved a twoday extension in Elahi’s physical remand and instructed the authorities to ensure the appearance of the PTI leader before the court on Monday.